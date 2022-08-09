Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat tomorrow, to announce another pre-poll 'guarantee'2 min read . 07:53 PM IST
- Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Wednesday; he's likely to announce pre-poll 'guarantee'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Wednesday. During his visit to Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal will announce yet another "guarantee" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the poll-bound state, a senior leader said on Tuesday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Wednesday. During his visit to Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal will announce yet another "guarantee" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the poll-bound state, a senior leader said on Tuesday.
Assembly elections are due by the year-end. Arvind Kejriwal has been frequently touring various districts of the state as part of a strategy to position his party as a contender for power in the state. Currently, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the dominant political forces in the state.
Assembly elections are due by the year-end. Arvind Kejriwal has been frequently touring various districts of the state as part of a strategy to position his party as a contender for power in the state. Currently, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the dominant political forces in the state.
"Kejriwalji will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow (Wednesday). He will announce a new 'guarantee' for the people of Gujarat at a town hall event in Ahmedabad," the party's National Joint General Secretary and Gujarat leader Isudan Gadhvi said while addressing a press conference.
"Kejriwalji will be visiting Gujarat tomorrow (Wednesday). He will announce a new 'guarantee' for the people of Gujarat at a town hall event in Ahmedabad," the party's National Joint General Secretary and Gujarat leader Isudan Gadhvi said while addressing a press conference.
Isudan Gadhvi said the new “guarantee" will be for the benefit of "2.5 crore people" of Gujarat. He said the “guarantee" will be announced ahead of Rakshabandhan.
Isudan Gadhvi said the new “guarantee" will be for the benefit of "2.5 crore people" of Gujarat. He said the “guarantee" will be announced ahead of Rakshabandhan.
"People are very much enthusiastic about the guarantee of free electricity announced by Kejriwal (during earlier visit). Even BJP workers are excited about this and are asking why the BJP government did not provide them (people of Gujarat) such a relief," Gadhvi said.
"People are very much enthusiastic about the guarantee of free electricity announced by Kejriwal (during earlier visit). Even BJP workers are excited about this and are asking why the BJP government did not provide them (people of Gujarat) such a relief," Gadhvi said.
Attacking the BJP, Gadhvi said the saffron party which is also the ruling party of Gujarat, has become “scared" of such guarantees. It was referring to a plea filed in the Supreme Court on pre-poll announcements.
Attacking the BJP, Gadhvi said the saffron party which is also the ruling party of Gujarat, has become “scared" of such guarantees. It was referring to a plea filed in the Supreme Court on pre-poll announcements.
Arvind Kejriwal had visited Jamnagar and Bodeli in Chhota Udepur during his two-day tour on last Saturday and Sunday.
Arvind Kejriwal had visited Jamnagar and Bodeli in Chhota Udepur during his two-day tour on last Saturday and Sunday.
On Sunday, the AAP chief had announced guarantees for the tribals of Gujarat. The guarantees included the implementation of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act which involves special powers to Gram Sabhas (village councils), especially in the management of natural resources.
On Sunday, the AAP chief had announced guarantees for the tribals of Gujarat. The guarantees included the implementation of Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act which involves special powers to Gram Sabhas (village councils), especially in the management of natural resources.
Besides, Arvind Kejriwal had also guaranteed jobs to the unemployed youth. Apart from that, he also announced ₹3,000 per month allowance until the unemployed youth get a job. Last month, Arvind Kejriwal had announced free electricity up to 300 units per month to the people of Gujarat if his party is voted to power.
Besides, Arvind Kejriwal had also guaranteed jobs to the unemployed youth. Apart from that, he also announced ₹3,000 per month allowance until the unemployed youth get a job. Last month, Arvind Kejriwal had announced free electricity up to 300 units per month to the people of Gujarat if his party is voted to power.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)