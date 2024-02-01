Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP in Rajya Sabha Harnath Singh Yadav has remarked that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is ‘next’ to go under probe and get arrested for his misdeeds after Jharkhand's former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren's arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former CM of Jharkhand was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), on January 31, in the land scam case, as per media sources. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said, “ED (Enforcement Directorate) action on Hemant Soren is absolutely right. Next, is Kejriwal's number," reported ANI.

Also read: Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrested by ED in land scam case {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why was Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrested? The ED had issued a fresh summons to Soren and asked him to be available for questioning on January 29 or 31, as per media sources. This was the tenth summons issued to Hemant Soren by the ED. The agency itself headed itself to his residence for questioning and section 144 was imposed within a radius of 100 metres outside the ex-CM's residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office.

Also read: 'It's a break': Hemant Soren's first reaction after ED arrest in money laundering case On January 29, ED officials visited Soren's residence in Delhi for questioning where they seized two cars and ₹36 lakh but Hemant Soren was nowhere to be found. The ex-CM addressed a letter to the Enforcement Directorate later that stated he would record his statement before the ED officials at 1 pm on January 31, at his residence in Ranchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Also read: Hemant Soren News: Champai Soren stakes claim to form government in Jharkhand; Governor refuses to meet JMM MLAs The ED probe alleges the ex-CM of forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores. However, Hemant Soren claimed that ED's move at this time was politically motivated and was meant to disrupt the functioning of his government.

Who will take over as next CM of Jharkhand? Hemant Soren met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday and handed over his resignation following over six hours of questioning by the ED at his residence. The former Jharkhand CM was charged with money laundering accusations linked to the alleged land scam case.

Also read: ED arrests JMM President Hemant Soren in land scam case; Champai Soren will be new CM Hemant Soren's loyalist Champai Soren, who serves as the state transport minister will take over Jharkhand CM post. Champai Soren is a seven-time MLA and represents the Seraikella constituency in Jharkhand. JMM leader and state minister Banna Gupta said, "We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the governor for the oath ceremony," reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren accuses ED of being ‘politically motivated’, having agenda to disrupt state govt Champai Soren is known to be an active participant in the movement for the separate statehood of Jharkhand. Champai Soren gained popularity during separate statehood movement of Jharkhand and came to be known as the ‘Tiger of Jharkhand.’

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!