Will Arvind Kejriwal ignore ED summons for 4th time in Delhi excise policy case?
Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for the 4th time in the excise policy case, but he considers it 'illegal' and is unlikely to appear before the ED.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to skip the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in the excise policy case yet again as he is scheduled to leave for Goa to take stock of the Aam Aadmi Party's preparation for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case for the 4th time which the chief minister has termed as “illegal". Arvind Kejriwal has earlier ignored ED summons for three times.