Arvind Kejriwal news: ED inadvertently revealed motive behind Delhi CM's arrest, claims Atishi; says 'BJP wants...'
Arvind Kejriwal news: ED inadvertently revealed motive behind Delhi CM's arrest, claims Atishi; says ‘BJP wants...'

Delhi Minister Atishi exposes ED's motive behind Kejriwal's arrest, highlighting the demand for access to CM's phone password.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves Rouse Avenue CourtPremium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves Rouse Avenue Court

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday, March 29, said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) inadvertently revealed its motive for arresting the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when the agency's counsel cited need to access the phone password of the Delhi CM during the remand hearing.

During a press conference, the AAP leader asserted that the ED had previously said they were unable to locate the phone used by Arvind Kejriwal during the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. She claimed that it was not the ED but the BJP seeking the password. Additionally, she alleged that the investigative team needed access to Kejriwal's phone to gather information about AAP's Lok Sabha election strategy.

She said, "Yesterday in Rouse Avenue Court during the hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's remand, ED's counsel ASG SV Raju unknowingly presented the real motive of the agency before the court, before the world. He said that ED needs to have custody of Arvind Kejriwal for a few more days because Kejriwal has not given them the password of his phone. This is the same ED which had said that the phone that was used by Arvind Kejriwal at the time of the forming and implementation of the liquor policy could not be found by them...It is not ED but the BJP wants the password."

Pertinently, on March, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended ED's custody of Delhi CM by four days i.e. till April 1. The probing agency had sought seven-day custody of the AAP chief, but the court Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said he has to be produced before the court on April 1 at 11 am

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in the Rouse Avenue court during the hearing and said that a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation. "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?" he asked.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Delhi CM's wife, Sunita Kejriwal will issue a video statement at 12 noon today.

Published: 29 Mar 2024, 11:26 AM IST
