Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: The Supreme Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today (May 7) amid the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Last week, the court expressed that it is open to consider interim bail for AAP supremo owing to the polls.
The Apex court urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to come preapared for the hearing noting that “We may grant or we may not grant. But we must be open to you as neither side should be taken by surprise."
The court further cautioned both sides against presuming bail for AAP supremo and directed the Enforcement Directorate to assess potential bail conditions. Additionally, the court asked ED to consider whether Kejriwal should continue signing any files given his position as the chief minister.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. The top court had issued a notice to the ED on April 15 and sought its response to Kejriwal's plea against his arrest.
On April 9, the Delhi High Court had upheld Kejriwal's arrest, saying there was no illegality and the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.
The case relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Have heard both sides and now… SC
SC: We have heard the parties on interim bail and we will lay down what to do. At 2 pm we will hear for half an hour. 2:30 we have to leave for a special bench.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Narrative is Kejriwal has not done anything but…, ED tell SC
Narrative is being built successfully that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has not done anything but was arrested just before polls: ED tells SC.
Singhvi. appearing for Kejriwal: I make a statement that I will not sign any file
ED: he is not signing any file
Singhvi: how can govt run without me signing a file. i am signing 10 files each day and see the transaction of business rules. i am making a statement that i will not sign any file.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Conflict of interest if…, SC tell Kejriwal
If you perform official duties, then it will be conflict of interest and we don't want that, SC directs Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
SC says suppose we grant interim bail on account of elections.. then if you say you will attend to the office then it may have cascading effect.. Dr Singhvi if we give any interim bail WE DO NOT WANT YOU TO BE PERFORMING OFFICIAL DUTIES AS SOMEWHERE IT WILL LEAD TO CONFLICT. We do not want interference at all in the working of the government. Let us see whether at all it should be given or not.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal later tells SC he will not deal with any excise policy scam related files, if granted interim bail.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: ‘I had replied to the first summon and…,’ Kejriwal's lawyer on evading summons
On why Kejriwal evaded summons, Singhvi, appearing for Delhi CM, said, I had replied to the first summon, and second time onwards we have replied saying I am available but I apprehend wrongful arrest.. and the judgment on me should be definitive on section 19 PMLA.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: We grant interim relief in extraordinary cases so…, says SC
Supreme Court: If we reserve judgment, then it will have to be pronounced also. Again, if we decide allow the plea then this period of election campaigning will go. Thus we grant interim relief in extraordinary cases.
Soliciter General appearing for ED said: So is a common man and the period lapses..
Supreme Court: yes yes you are correct
Soliciter General: CM of Delhi is only CM who does not hold the portfolio. he does not sign any file. even the prime minister signs files and this includes the ministries.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: ED argues we are dealing with the CM who evaded summons
Arvind Kejriwal would not have been arrested had he cooperated in investigation, evaded nine summons: ED tells SC.
ED argues we are dealing with the CM of capital and he has evaded summons for 6 months. please do not make an exception as it would demoralise a real common man and it shows that if you are holding a position then you will get benefit.
Justice Sanjiv Khanna replies see the name cropped up in feb , march 2023 and then nothing was done... you have to meet that argument also.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Not a habitual offender, Singhvi appearing for Delhi CM, tell court
SC said Kejriwal says there cannot be differentiation with a common man, then summons were evade for 9 times, then comes allegations against his shows his involvement.
Replying to it Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, said this court has spent some time to see that this man is not steeped in crime. he is not a habitual offender. Elections in Punjab are on first and Delhi on 25th.
“SC earlier while granting bail has noted that it cannot gag a person to address political speeches etc.. the trial court gave conditions like do not campaign but sc reversed it. what chief ministers without portfolio.. there has been prime ministers without portfolio..are these constitutional arguments?"
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Will hear arguments considering Arvind Kejriwal is an elected leader, says SC
Will hear arguments on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal as he is elected leader, needs to campaign for LS polls, SC tells ED.
SC to ED: Please start arguing on the plea for interim bail from 12:30 PM.
ED to SC: Give us more time. We want to argue on merits.
SC to ED: If you want more time, we will consider interim bail… elections are around the corner. He is the CM. He wants to campaign.
ED to SC: What example are we setting here ? Even an agriculturist will have to sow seeds. Will the SC give interim bail for sowing seeds ? How can an interim bail be granted for campaigning?
SC to ED: Both are different. Here we wanted the case to be completed before summer vacations but now it seems it will take more time. General elections happen once in five years. He wants to campaign. We can decide on the interim bail
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: This is an extraordinary case, SC on Delhi CM arrest
The court says, at 12:30 pm we will take the interim bail issue. we are only on interim bail. then argue till 1 pm for interim bail. the election is coming and he is the elected chief minister of delhi and this is an extraordinary case. he is not involved in any other case.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: ‘We are examining whether person should be arrested or not,’ says SC
Court noted it was not examining the question of discharge but whether the person should be arrested or not.
Replying to it, Raju said, requirement for discharge is also a presumption that he is guilty of offence.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Give statement that implicate Kejriwal, SC to ED
Court asks for statements, on a piece of paper, which implicate Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi CM 7-star hotel bills in Goa paid by Delhi govt, ED to SC
Arvind Kejriwal stayed in 7-star hotel during 2022 Goa polls, part of bills paid by Delhi govt's general administration dept, ED to SC.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi CM's name came up in K Kavitha's Chartered Accountant's statement, says ED
On when Kejriwal's name came up, ED said it was in the statement of Butchi Babu (formerly K Kavitha's Chartered Accountant) ... The statement of Butchi Babu was taken on February 23, 2023.
Once, the witness said that he met Kejriwal for a land deal but then we came to know it was all bogus and it was for the 100 crores, ED added
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: investigating officer works as per his own speed, ED on why probe moved slow
Replying to SC on why the case took so long, Raju, who is representing ED, said, ‘the investigating officer works as per his own speed.’
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: 2 years to unearth something, SC to ED
SC questions ED on time taken to probe Delhi excise policy scam case, says it has taken 2 years to unearth something.
For an investigating agency to take two years for this is not good, SC says.
The apex court also asked why relevant direct questions were not put to witnesses, accused in Delhi excise policy case.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Court asks for the files before and after Sisodia's arrest
The court also directed Raju to show them Delhi excise policy scam case files before Manish Sisodia was arrested and after Sisodia was arrested.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Delhi CM's name came up only as the probe progressed
Raju pointed out Arvind Kejriwal was not the focus of the case when the investigations began, his name came up only as the probe progressed.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna is hearing the case
A bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna is hearing the case.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for ED, produced a note on digital evidence citing that cash transactions for ₹100 crores transferred by hawala routes for spending in other states.
Replying to it, Justice Khanna pointed out complaint is by ED and not CBI.
Justice Khanna also questioned ₹100 crore was proceeds of crime.. how did it become ₹1,100 cores in 2 or 3 years.. that will be a phenomenal rate of return!
To this Raju cited 590 Crore is wholesale profit.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SC starts hearing Delhi CM's bail plea
SC starts hearing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Sunita Kejriwal says Delhi CM jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Sunday alleged he was jailed before the elections to "stifle" his voice as she urged people to vote against "dictatorship" when the national capital goes to polls later this month.
Sunita held her third roadshow in the national capital in south Delhi in support of AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan on Sunday.
The area was dotted with AAP flags and people stood on their balconies carrying messages that read 'I love Kejriwal', 'We miss you Kejriwal'.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: Nominations for polls on Delhi ended on Monday
The nomination process in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday, with 268 candidates filing their papers.
According to data shared earlier, the Delhi poll body had said 269 candidates filed their papers. Filing of nominations began on April 29.
Among the prominent candidates who filed their nominations on Monday were the Congress' North East Delhi nominee Kanhaiya Kumar and former AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand, who joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and is contesting from the prestigious New Delhi seat.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SC to start hearing shortly
Supreme Court to start the hearing of the plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shortly
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: AAP intensifies campaign for LS polls - "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se"
AAP on Monday intensified its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and asserted that the INDIA bloc will complete a clean sweep of Delhi's seven seats.
Senior leader Dilip Pandey said AAP has started using its campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" after it received approval from the Election Commission of India. He claimed in a press conference that the song was approved without any changes, alleging that the BJP wanted it to be banned.
"We did not succumb to the BJP's pressure and the Election Commission gave official permission to our campaign song," he said. Pandey also took part in the "Play for Change" public outreach programme at Connaught Place on the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SC said, ‘We may or may not grant interim bail’
SC told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week that arguments on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest are likely to take time and therefore it was considering hearing the probe agency on the issue of interim bail on account of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. Polling will be held in Delhi on May 25.
"It appears we can't complete today. We will post it on Tuesday morning itself. Mr Raju, one more thing. If it is going to take time and it does appear to us that it may take some time, we will then consider the question of interim bail because of the elections," the bench had told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, on Friday.
Raju had said he would oppose bail to Kejriwal and pointed to the statements made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh after getting bail last month in the same case. "Just look at the kind of statements he is making," the ASG said.
The bench had said it is putting the agency on notice about the court's intention so that it is not taken by surprise on May 7, when the interim bail issue will be dealt with. "We are not commenting on it either way. We are just saying we will hear on interim bail and not saying we will grant interim bail. We may or may not grant interim bail," the top court had said.
Arvind Kejriwal News Live Updates: SC to hear Kejriwal's plea in excise policy scam today
SC to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!