The Supreme Court heard two separate pleas filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday – one challenging the legality of his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a second plea seeking bail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, told a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan that Kejriwal is a constitutional functionary and was not a flight risk. Singhvi also called the arrest by the CBI an "insurance arrest".

Concluding his argument, Advocate Singhvi resorted to word play. He was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying, "Article 21 of the Constitution will trump... Nowadays Trump is a dangerous word." He was seemingly referring for former US President Donald Trump.