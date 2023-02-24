Arvind Kejriwal to sound AAP's poll bugle in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP next month
Arvind Kejriwal will visit Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on March 4, March 5, March 13 and March 14 respectively and sound the poll bugle in these states
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next month to launch his party's foray into these states that are slated to go to polls later this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×