Arvind Kejriwal spent ₹45 cr on 'beautification' of official residence during peak Covid: BJP2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Documents showed that a total of ₹44.78 crore was spent on 'addition/alternation' of Arvind Kejriwal's government accommodation
The BJP on Tuesday claimed that around ₹45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence in the Civil Lines area of the city and demanded his resignation on "moral" ground.
