Delhi HC says Arvind Kejriwal's decision to continue as CM ‘personal’; asserts students' rights can't be trampled upon
Delhi High Court emphasizes that the Chief Minister's post is not ceremonial and public interest requires that the post holder is not absent for extended periods. The court heard a PIL by NGO Social Jurist regarding the non-supply of educational material to MCD school students.
The Delhi High Court has said that the chief minister's post is not ceremonial and that public interest demands no person who holds this position is incommunicado or absent for a long stretch of time or for an uncertain period of time.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message