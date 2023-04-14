Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI in Delhi excise policy case1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal summoned by CBI in Delhi excise policy case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. officials said on Friday. Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned on Sunday at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team.
The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with an alleged liquor scam case. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, favored certain dealers who were accused of paying bribes.
However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to which Sisodia belongs, has strongly refuted these charges. The excise policy was subsequently scrapped after the controversy came to light.
