Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Punjab MLAs via videoconference on Sunday. The meeting will be held at 12 noon in Mohali. The AAP party recorded a landslide victory in the recetly concluded Punjab elections, winning 92 seats in the 117-member House. On March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Mann on Saturday approved filling up 25,000 vacant posts in various state departments, including 10,000 in the police force.

He said the jobs will be given on merit.

There will be no discrimination, no "sifarish" (recommendation) and no bribe, he added.

This "historic" decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in the government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism, said Mann.

Unemployment has been one of the major issues that his Aam Aadmi Party had raised during the assembly polls.

The party had promised to take the first cabinet decision of offering jobs after it came to power.

