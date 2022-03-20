Arvind Kejriwal to hold virtual meeting with Punjab AAP MLAs today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The AAP party recorded a landslide victory in the recetly concluded Punjab elections, winning 92 seats in the 117-member House
On March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Punjab MLAs via videoconference on Sunday. The meeting will be held at 12 noon in Mohali. The AAP party recorded a landslide victory in the recetly concluded Punjab elections, winning 92 seats in the 117-member House. On March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Punjab MLAs via videoconference on Sunday. The meeting will be held at 12 noon in Mohali. The AAP party recorded a landslide victory in the recetly concluded Punjab elections, winning 92 seats in the 117-member House. On March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.
Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.
Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.
Mann on Saturday approved filling up 25,000 vacant posts in various state departments, including 10,000 in the police force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mann on Saturday approved filling up 25,000 vacant posts in various state departments, including 10,000 in the police force.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said the jobs will be given on merit.
He said the jobs will be given on merit.
There will be no discrimination, no "sifarish" (recommendation) and no bribe, he added.
There will be no discrimination, no "sifarish" (recommendation) and no bribe, he added.
This "historic" decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in the government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism, said Mann.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This "historic" decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in the government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism, said Mann.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Unemployment has been one of the major issues that his Aam Aadmi Party had raised during the assembly polls.