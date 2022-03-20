Arvind Kejriwal to hold virtual meeting with Punjab AAP MLAs today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Punjab MLAs via videoconference on Sunday. The meeting will be held at 12 noon in Mohali. The AAP party recorded a landslide victory in the recetly concluded Punjab elections, winning 92 seats in the 117-member House. On March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

