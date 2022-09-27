Arvind Kejriwal to launch plan to combat air pollution in Delhi: Govt2 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 04:08 PM IST
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch the 15-point plan to combat the air pollution in the national capital on 30 September
Listen to this article
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the 15-point action plan to fight the air pollution in winter. Gopal Rai also said that the plan to combat air pollution in Delhi will be launched on 30 September.