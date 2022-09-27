Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the 15-point action plan to fight the air pollution in winter. Gopal Rai also said that the plan to combat air pollution in Delhi will be launched on 30 September.

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said the Delhi government has made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres so that air pollution can be controlled.

Gopal Rai said action will be taken against project proponents found violating this direction in the national capital. Earlier, the construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.

The action plan to combat the air pollution in Delhi this winter will focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, pollution hotspots, smog towers, public participation, and firecrackers, that have been banned in the national capital.

The action plan to curb air pollution in Delhi will also include a joint action with neighbouring states.

Gopal Rai said the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) — a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation — will come into force as soon as the Commission for Air Quality Management issues orders in this regard.

After the launch of the 15-point action plan to combat air pollution, the revamped anti-air pollution measures will be in place in Delhi from 1 October following the withdrawal of monsoon and stubble burning by the farmers in Punjab. To tackle air pollution, Delhi is set to implement the revamped Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The plan will come into force 15 days before the usual time to control the build-up of pollutants, according to the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

(With agency inputs)