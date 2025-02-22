‘Arvind Kejriwal wants to listen to Mann ki Baat’: IIT Kanpur’s exam question goes viral

IIT Kanpur has grabbed everyone's attention by turning the political rivalry between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal into an intriguing engineering question during an exam.

The question featured both PM Modi and Arvind Kejriwal and started with the AAP chief's crushing defeat in the Delhi elections and the little funds he is left with. This set up the scenario for the engineering question.

The question said that Arvind Kejriwal wants to listen to Mann ki Baat programme of PM Modi at a frequency of 105.4 MHz.

“Mr. Kejriwal wants to design a filter which may pass the content of Vividh Bharti channel while attenuating (rejecting) the adjacent FM radio channels Radio Nasha (107.2 MHz) and FM Rainbow Lucknow (100.7 MHz) by at least -60 dB. Since he spent a lot of money during the election campaign, he can only afford a resistor of 50 2. a variable inductor and a variable capacitor to design this filter,” the question read.

“Can you please help Mr. Kejriwal design this filter using the R, L, and C components and find out (a) the quality factor (Q) of this filter and (b) the values of inductance and capacitance needed.”

As the question went viral for its specifications using Arvind Kejriwal's defeat in the Delhi elections, IIT Kanpur clarified that the faculty used political characters to make the questions more interactive for students.