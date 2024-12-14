Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on December 14 addressing the collapse of law and order in Delhi and requested a meeting to discuss the matter further.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 14 wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah over the complete collapse of law and order in the national capital. In his letter, Kejriwal also requested a meeting to discuss the issue in detail.

Kejriwal in his letter cited worrying statistics, including Delhi's top ranking in crimes against women and murder cases among 19 major metro cities in India.

Additionally, Kejriwal noted the rise in extortion gangs, bomb threats at airports and schools, and a significant 350 per cent increase in drug-related crimes, all of which have contributed to growing security concerns among residents.

In a letter to Home Minister Shah, Kejriwal wrote, “Delhi's law and order is under the Central Government, but Delhi is now being known as the capital of crime."

He added, “Delhi ranks number one in crimes against women among 19 metro cities of India, Delhi ranks number one in murder cases and extortion gangs are active across the city."

"Airports and schools are receiving bomb threats and drug-related crimes have increased by 350 per cent, worrying people across the city for their security," he said.

He further said that Delhi is now being recognised as the crime capital in the country and abroad.

He added, “Amit Shah ji, I am constantly going among the people of Delhi and am seeing deep concern among the people about the increasing crime in the capital. Mothers and sisters are asking, "Can't Delhi be safe for us?" Businessmen are asking, 'Can't we run our business without fear of criminals?' Today, the biggest question in the minds of Delhiites is this: "Are we not entitled to better law and order in the country's capital Delhi?"

He noted that as the Delhi Police and law and order are managed by the Central Government, "so proper action and cooperation from your side is very much needed in this serious matter"

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kejriwal attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in the national capital.

"Amit Shah ji has ruined Delhi. He has turned Delhi into a jungle raj. People are living a life of terror everywhere. BJP is no longer able to handle the law and order situation in Delhi. The people of Delhi will have to unite and raise their voices," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.

He also said that Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order. "Another morning with heartbreaking news. Bullets are being fired openly. Delhi's criminals no longer have any fear of law and order," Kejriwal said in another post on X.