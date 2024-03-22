Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's family and expressed the party's support to them following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi CM on Thursday, March 21, party sources informed ANI .

Rahul Gandhi will try to meet Arvind Kejriwal and his family on Friday, March 22, and provide legal help, sources informed ANI.

The Delhi CM had filed a plea before the Delhi High Court on March 21 after being served nine summons to appear before the ED for a probe in the liquor policy case. The court refused to grant him interim protection, and hence, the AAP convener was arrested yesterday evening from his residence.

Later, Arvind Kejriwal was taken to the Enforcement Directorate headquarters while a medical team arrived at the ED office. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest came as a shock to many, as AAP workers and leaders rallied behind their leader.

Meanwhile, not just the Congress but the entire INDIA bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. However, BJP leaders claimed “truth had to prevail" while extending their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister.

Education Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on March 21 urged the BJP to stop using the Enforcement Directorate as a 'political tool' to prevent the AAP convener from contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in excise policy case after raids at residence

Atishi said that the party had approached the Supreme Court to quash Delhi CM's arrest and had sought an urgent hearing. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Atishi stated, "We have moved the Supreme Court to quash the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself."

While mentioning the arrests of two opposition Chief Ministers and the freezing of a bank account of the Congress party, Atishi said, “Today, the BJP is murdering democracy. They have arrested two opposition chief ministers (One chief minister, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, was put in jail, and now another, Kejriwal) and frozen a party's bank account. Is this how the BJP wants to win the election?"

She alleged that the ruling BJP was attempting to win upcoming polls through undemocratic means and said, “I want to tell the BJP that if you want to fight, then come forward and fight in the political arena, in the election field. Stop doing politics hiding behind the ED; stop using the ED as your weapon," reported ANI.

She urged the BJP-led Centre to engage in fair political competition rather than use the ED as a tool or weapon to realise their political agenda.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!