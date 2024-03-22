Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Rahul Gandhi assures legal help, INDIA bloc comes out in support; all you need to know
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's family and expressed the Congress party's support to them following ED's arrest of the Delhi CM on March 21
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's family and expressed the party's support to them following the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) arrest of the Delhi CM on Thursday, March 21, party sources informed ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message