Arvind Kejriwal’s bail delay: Delhi CM treated like ‘most wanted terrorist,’ says wife Sunita

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday claimed that her husband’s bail was challenged way ahead of it being uploaded on the trial court’s website. Sunita Kejriwal commented that the chief minister was being treated as if he was a terrorist. Aravind Kejriwal was arrested in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped excise policy in March.

The CM’s wife said the central government has become increasingly dictatorial, crossing all limits. “They are treating him as if he is the most wanted terrorist,” NDTV quoted Sunita Kejriwal as saying.

She also extended support to Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who started an indefinite hunger strike in South Delhi, to demand more water from Haryana.

"To appeal to the Haryana government, Delhi minister Atishi is going to do ‘satyagraha’ for an indefinite period. She will not eat anything and only take water. She is doing this for the thirsty people of Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal says that he is pained to see on TV the suffering of the people of Delhi. He hopes that Atishi’s penance will be successful and the public will get some relief," said Sunita Kejriwal, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana for Delhi’s water shortage, reported HT.

"It’s a belief in every religion that giving water is a virtuous act. However, today, the people of Delhi are longing for water because of the BJP’s cruelty. Delhi water comes through Haryana, and Haryana gets water from Punjab. The Punjab government says that we won’t stop Haryana’s water supply. However, the BJP government in Haryana isn’t doing the same," Singh stated.