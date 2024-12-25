Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Arvinda Kejriwal as Santa Claus: AAP shares AI-generated video on Christmas 2024; social media reacts

Arvinda Kejriwal as Santa Claus: AAP shares AI-generated video on Christmas 2024; social media reacts

Fareha Naaz

A viral AI-generated video by AAP features Arvinda Kejriwal as Santa Claus, celebrating his government's initiatives like free bus rides and electricity in Delhi on Christmas. The post has garnered significant attention, with mixed reactions from netizens.

AAP shared an AI-generated video of former Delhi CM Arvinda Kejriwal as Santa Claus, showcasing government programs like free bus rides for women and free electricity.

Arvinda Kejriwal's viral video is making headlines after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared an AI-generated video on the occasion of Christmas. The video opens with Delhi's former Chief Minister dressed as Santa Claus with the message, “Merry Christmas."

The caption to the post states, “Delhi's own Santa delivering gifts year-round." A scene depicting Delhi government school appears through which Arvinda Kejriwal makes his way. As the video follows, the AAP chief can be seen gifting a box to a woman that has 2100 written on it.

The background song says, “Jolly old Kejriwal, he brings cheers, with 2100 programming every month this year." Acknowledging that Arvinda Kejriwal made free bus rides possible in the capital city for females, the video notes a number of programmes implemented by the AAP-led state government that brought in changes in the city.

From Sanjeevni Yojna to free electricity, the video illustrates the benefits Delhi residents enjoyed during AAP's tenure ahead of Vidhan Sabha polls. This video comes at a crucial time as the AAP is campaigning for the upcoming elections in February next year.

The viral post amassed 1.53 lakh views and 1.9 thousand likes, besides numerous comments. Netizens strongly reacted to this most, as one user stated, The AAP admin has recently discovered how to be cringe using AI and Kejri." Replying to this, another user remarked, “Something like gaon mein Naya Naya colour TV aaya hai in 90s."

While some users were sceptic of the post, others were amused with the timing and the message. Trolling the Santa, a user stated, “Ye Santa ki beard kidhar h? Itna clean shave santa?" A third user commented, “Creativity at peak." A fourth user wrote, “White beard lagana tha aur blue collar shirt ki nahi dikhti to zyada achchha Santa lagta." A fifth user stated, “I think AAP is highly obsessed with AI, kabhi Ambedkar ashirwad dete hai toh kabhi kejriwal Santa bann jaate hai."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.