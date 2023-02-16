'As a brown girl…': Nikki Haley flaunts Indian heritage as White House hopeful
'As a brown girl, I saw the promise of America unfold before me': Nikki Haley
Republican leader Nikki Haley has said that as a "brown girl" growing up in a black-and-white world, she saw the "promise of America" unfold before her, as she proudly flaunted her Indian heritage in her first public appearance as a White House hopeful.
