In a recent statement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about the challenges and delays associated with legal immigration to the United States. Musk, who is an immigrant himself, highlighted the need for a more efficient and streamlined process for individuals who are talented, hard-working, and honest.

Addressing the issue on X, Musk emphasized that his concerns about the flood of unvetted illegal immigrants overwhelming American cities do not make him "anti-immigrant." Instead, he clarified that he strongly supports increased and expedited legal immigration for those who meet certain criteria. Musk voiced his frustration with the current legal immigration system, describing it as "bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow." According to him, the lengthy and cumbersome legal immigration process stands in stark contrast to the ease with which individuals can enter the country illegally. In his post on X, the tech mogul said, “Because I am raising concerns about the flood of unvetted illegal immigrants overwhelming American cities, the press will often characterize me as ‘anti-immigrant’. As an immigrant myself, nothing could be further from the truth."

He added, "I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense."

Previously, the CEO of Tesla criticized the range of benefits and services provided to undocumented immigrants in the United States. Musk, who has been vocal about his concerns regarding the Biden administration's approach to the border crisis, recently expressed his worries about the economic consequences of illegal immigration through a series of posts on social media.

"A few other things you probably don’t know: illegals in America can get bank loans, mortgages, insurance, driver’s licenses, free healthcare (California & New York) and in-state college tuition," Musk wrote. "What’s the point of being a citizen if an illegal gets all the benefits, but doesn’t pay taxes or do jury duty?" said the tech giant last month.

