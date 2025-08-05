As Bangladesh uprising turns 1, Sheikh Hasina pens open letter to her country: ‘While they may have taken power…’

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted former Bangladesh prime minister, has written an open letter to the people of her country on the first anniversary of the uprising that forced her to seek asylum in India, ending her 15-year rule. In her letter to the “hard-working and patriotic” people of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said the country witnessed interruption of democracy as an unelected regime seized power.

Sheikh Hasina said she is inspired by the “extraordinary courage and love” people have shown for Bangladesh. Criticising the Mohammad Yunus regime, Sheikh Hasina said “no regime can suppress” the will of the nation. She called for her countrymen to stand for “justice, for economic opportunity, for education, for peace, and for a nation where no one lives in fear.”

HERE IS WHAT SHEIKH HASINA SAID IN THE OPEN LETTER This is an open letter to the honest, hard-working and patriotic people of Bangladesh.

One year ago today, our nation witnessed the violent interruption of our hard-fought democracy, as an unelected regime seized power through unconstitutional means. It was a dark moment in our history, an affront to the will of the people, and a betrayal of the trust between citizens and the state.

In the face of injustice and repression, I have witnessed extraordinary courage from you, the people of Bangladesh. You have refused to be silenced. You have stood up for democracy, for freedom, and for the future we all deserve. I am constantly inspired by your courage and your love for our country.

Though this past year has tested us, it has also revealed the unbreakable bond between our people and the values of democracy. We have endured hardship, but in that hardship, we have found unity and purpose.

Let us never forget that power belongs to the people, and no regime can suppress the will of a nation forever. Our struggle is not over, but our cause is just.

We must continue to stand for justice, for economic opportunity, for education, for peace, and for a nation where no one lives in fear. Together, we will rebuild what has been broken. Together, we will reclaim the institutions that were taken from us. And together, we will write a new chapter, one defined not by oppression, but by hope, progress, and freedom.

Let this anniversary not be a day of retrospection, but a rallying cry for a brighter tomorrow. Bangladesh has overcome adversity before, and we will rise again, stronger, more united, and more determined to build a democracy that truly serves its people.