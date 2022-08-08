As cases spike, Delhi advisory to DMs on Covid-appropriate behaviour

As cases spike, Delhi advisory to DMs on Covid-appropriate behaviour2 min read . 06:08 PM IST
- Delhi government has directed the district magistrates to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as virus cases spike in the national capital
As coronavirus cases in the national capital continue to rise, the Delhi government has asked all the district magistrates (DMs) to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed. The experts have said that people in Delhi have become carefree towards maintaining social distancing norms which was behind the recent spike in Covid cases in the capital.
Amid a spike in the Covid cases, the government has directed DMs of 11 revenue districts to increase drives to issue challans to people not maintaining social-distancing norms.
"We are keeping a very close watch on the Covid-19 graph of the national capital. Strict directions have been issued to all the concerned departments and officials to ensure adequacy of all the facilities and supplies at the hospitals," a government official was quoted as saying by PTI.
The government official added, “We're implementing all possible measures to prevent the spread of the infection. At the same time, we also appeal to the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public and keep a check on their health."
Experts have said that with the festive season nearing, it is feared that Covid cases might increase as people have become lax. Hospital admissions have also seen a marginal increase but it is among those who have some sort of co-morbidity or are unvaccinated, they said.
On Sunday, Delhi registered 2,423 Covid-19 cases, the highest the national capital has recorded since January 22. On January 22, the positivity rate was 16.4 per cent. The daily Covid cases have remained above 2,000 for the past few days and the positivity rate has remained above 10 per cent for seven straight days.
On Saturday, Delhi had logged 2,311 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality. On Friday, it had logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease.
According to an official from the West district, "The district is seeing 200-250 cases on a daily basis. During earlier months, the spike would decline in a week, but this rise is unusual.
"The people are not wearing masks and are gathering in large numbers. With Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and Janmashtami just a few days away, it is feared that the cases might see a surge."
Officials have been directed to step up surveillance and to mandatorily ensure that those with ILI symptoms and Covid-like signs get tested, he said.
