As Israel Bombards Gaza, Fears of Humanitarian Disaster Mount

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip—More than a quarter-million Gazans fled their homes and some tried to escape the strip for Egypt as Israeli forces launched new rounds of airstrikes in the enclave and exchanged fire with militants in Lebanon.

The bombardments following Saturday's devastating attack by Hamas—which killed more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians—raised concerns about an escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, while skirmishes along Israel's northern border threaten a regional expansion of the conflict.

Most of the Gaza Strip's more than two million residents have no way of fleeing the enclave, which is about twice the size of Washington, D.C., and has been all but sealed off from the world by Israel and Egypt for years.

With Israel’s military having ordered a total siege on Gaza, supplies of food, fuel and water are no longer reaching the enclave, leaving Gazans in the dark with thinning supplies as explosions rock their buildings at night.

Of the more than 260,000 people who have fled their homes, more than half are sheltering in schools run by a United Nations agency that serves Palestinian refugees, the U.N. said early Wednesday. Others are seeking shelter in hotels.

The Israeli military on Tuesday urged Palestinians to leave via a border crossing with Egypt but Palestinians can't cross the border without a special permit. Israeli forces have bombed the crossing three times in recent days, According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The mass displacement in Gaza is piling pressure on Egypt to open its border with the strip to allow refugees to flee, illustrating how the situation in Gaza and Israel threatens to spill over into a broader regional crisis. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that he discussed the possible creation of a humanitarian coordinator with Egypt.

Egypt’s military-backed government has tightened its restrictions on both Gaza and the neighboring North Sinai region in recent years, and has shown no willingness to accept a tide of refugees.

In Gaza City's al-Karama neighborhood, Ahmad Hassouna, a 42-year-old man wearing an orange T-shirt, a pair of glasses tucked into his collar, paused to catch his breath as he stepped over rubble in the street.

“We all came out, my sister, my brother, my mother and me. We were all here on the ground and we were all injured. We called for an ambulance and when it came, they struck the ambulance," he said, describing how his family fled an airstrike the night before.

“Forget human rights, we don’t even have animal rights," he said.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 950 Palestinians in Gaza since Saturday, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

Israeli forces also exchanged fire with Lebanon’s Hezbollah for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, dialing up fears that a second front could open up in the war if the Shiite Hezbollah movement chooses to enter the fray.

The Israeli military said an antitank missile from Lebanon was launched toward a military post near the village of Arab Al-Aramshe along the Lebanese border on Wednesday morning. Israel said it struck in Lebanese territory in response.

Hezbollah said it fired a missile at an Israeli military vehicle in retaliation for an Israeli attack that killed three members of the group on Monday. An Israeli military officer was also killed in the clashes.

The clashes with Hezbollah and with Palestinian armed groups in Lebanon have so far been limited in scope and within the broad rules of engagement understood by both sides, military analysts say.

If Hezbollah were to fully join the war, it could spell catastrophe for both Israel and Lebanon. The Iranian-backed group has a powerful militia of fighters who are battle-tested from the war in neighboring Syria and an arsenal of missiles capable of striking deep inside Israel.

Israeli officials have promised that the offensive in Gaza will be larger and more severe than any in recent memory.

The Israeli Air Force said Wednesday that it launched more than 80 airstrikes that it said hit weapons stockpiles, bank branches used to fund Hamas and underground tunnels used by militants. The air force also said it struck high-rise buildings in Gaza.

Palestinian residents and the U.N. said the strikes killed and injured civilians.

"Several residential buildings in heavily populated areas were also targeted, resulting in casualties, including among the elderly, women, and children," said the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Israeli military has said that it has a reduced capacity for precision strikes because its forces are stretched thin.

The military offensive and siege are also cutting back on Gaza’s already limited basic services, limiting supplies of running water and cutting supplies of electricity to three or four hours a day, according to the U.N.

The strikes also destroyed two of Gaza's three main lines for telecommunications, leaving Gazans with little to no internet and mobile service.

Israel imposed a strict closure on Gaza in 2007 after Hamas seized control of the strip in a military takeover that followed their victory in a Palestinian parliamentary election a year earlier. The restrictions ended decades in which many Gazans worked in Israel and moved freely throughout the country following Israel’s 1967 occupation of the territory.

The enclave has been in a long-running humanitarian crisis ever since, as the closure devastated Gaza’s economy which had once been integrated into Israel’s. A series of wars between Israel and Hamas has further devastated Gaza’s infrastructure.

Write to Jared Malsin at jared.malsin@wsj.com

Destruction in Gaza City’s al-Karama neighborhood.

