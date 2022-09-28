PFI disbanded after Govt ban, says ‘as law-abiding citizens…’2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 05:47 PM IST
- A PFI leader said the group has been disbanded in view of the Centre's decision to declare it illegal
Hours after the Popular Front of India (PFI) was banned in India for five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the group reacted to the ban saying that as the law-abiding citizens of the country, “the organisation accepts the decision". The PFI Kerala state general secretary, Abdul Sattar, also informed that the PFI has been dissolved in view of the central government's decision to declare it illegal.