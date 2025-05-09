As Pakistan resorts to shelling along LoC, villagers have a request for govt: ‘Want peace’

India Pakistan News: In villages along the Line of Control — the de facto military boundary between India and Pakistan — ruined homes continued to smoulder as Pakistani troops unleashed heavy artillery shelling in Gulmarg, Uri, Nowgam, Kupwara, Rajouri and Poonch.

Advertisement

A distressed local appealed to the Indian government to construct bunkers for their safety, saying they no longer felt secure staying in their damaged home. He recounted how his entire family spent the night huddled in a single room and added that around 20 houses in the area had suffered significant damage.

“Due to shelling by Pakistan, around 20 houses have suffered damage. My family spent the whole night together in one room. We want peace here,” a local was quoted by the news agency ANI.

Advertisement

The explosions in Uri were so intense that they could be heard all the way in Baramulla. Residents said they remained awake throughout the night as relentless shelling damaged dozens of structures. “The shelling and heavy blasts continued throughout the night. We could hear big blasts until morning, and everyone is in panic,” said Ayaz Ahmad, a Mohura resident.

Read More

In Kashmir, officials confirmed that heavy shelling also occurred in Gulmarg, Nowgam and Tangdhar, prompting dozens of families to flee from Uri to Baramulla. The government stated that it has opened several fully-equipped buildings to accommodate families affected by the shelling.

Advertisement

“My cousins left Mohura during [Thursday] night and came to my place amid heavy shelling along the LoC,” said Javeed Ahmad, a Baramulla resident.