As Pope Francis remains hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, discussions about the Church’s future leadership have intensified. The Vatican has assured that the Pope’s condition is stable, but given his age and history of health concerns, preparations for a potential papal conclave are already in focus. If a conclave is convened, 138 cardinals under the age of 80 will be eligible to vote, including four from India.

The Papal Conclave Process

If the Pope resigns or passes away, the papal conclave will take place in the Sistine Chapel, following centuries-old traditions. The process begins with all voting cardinals taking an oath of secrecy before being isolated from the outside world. They deliberate and vote in rounds, with each cardinal writing their chosen candidate’s name on a ballot. A two-thirds majority is required for a candidate to be elected as the new pope. After each round, the ballots are burned on a special stove inside the chapel. If no decision is reached, black smoke rises from the chimney, signalling that voting will continue. When a pope is elected, white smoke is released, and the new pontiff is announced with the historic Latin words: “Habemus Papam”, which means “We have a Pope”.