As pollution rises, 3 in 10 Delhi-NCR families affected by air quality-related health issues, finds survey

A recent survey reveals that 36 percent of Delhi-NCR families are suffering health issues due to worsening air pollution. Despite government efforts, the air quality remains dangerously poor, prompting many to consider drastic measures for relief amidst alarming pollution levels.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published20 Oct 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Three out of 10 families in Delhi-NCR have already someone experiencing health issues dur to pollution, a latest survey has found.

The study comes as air pollution levels are rising in the national capital region (NCR) with the onset of winter. The average Air Quality Index of Delhi stood at 278 on Sunday, a slight improvement from Friday’s AQI of 292, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“36 per cent Delhi-NCR families have one or more members with sore throat, cough and breathing difficulty/asthma due to rising levels of pollution; 27 per cent have someone having running nose/congestion,” the findings of survey by Local Circles, a community social media platform said. The findings were revealed on Saturday.

 

The national capital's air quality has remained ‘poor’ for the past few days. Anand Vihar emerged as the most polluted neighbourhood in the NCR with its AQI shooting above 400 placing it in the ‘severe’ category. The air quality in Anand Vihar remained hazardous throughout the day, raising concerns for residents.

Toxic Foam Floating on Yamuna

The survey received over 21,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. 61 per cent respondents were men while 39 per cent respondents were women.

As Delhi grappled with air pollution, a concerning video of toxic foam floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj, Okhla and other areas on Friday have surfaced.

The river was seen covered with a thick layer of white froth, with experts saying this poses health hazards for people especially during the festive season.

The survey also found that only 18 per cent citizens of Delhi NCR will use air purifiers to reduce impact of pollution and a large majority will just live with it, increase intake of immunity foods and drinks. 22 percent are planning to travel for some part of the next one month, the survey said.

 

With air quality fast deteriorating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan from October 15

36 per cent Delhi-NCR families have one or more members with sore throat, cough and breathing difficulty/asthma due to rising levels of pollution.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) includes measures to dust control, waste management, and vehicle restrictions, with mist-spraying drones to monitor and tackle pollution hotspots.

“Despite CAQM directives and the Supreme Court asking Punjab and Haryana government to take more severe actions to curb stubble burning, the pollution level in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, has recorded air pollution in the 'poor' category since GRAP stage 1 was implemented. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR cities is now hovering between very unhealthy and hazardous levels,” the survey said.

Key Takeaways
  • Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is linked to significant health issues for families.
  • Government measures have not successfully mitigated pollution levels.
  • Public awareness and personal action are vital as many choose to endure rather than invest in air purifiers.

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 11:14 AM IST
