As ‘Rahul Gandhi for Congress prez’ chorus grows, a buzz on Shashi Tharoor too

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge recently told ANI that Rahul Gandhi should take the reins of the Congress. Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The entire situation has become clear regarding the election of Congress Party President. I have my personal opinion and it is the feeling of all the workers that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party at this time. He should become the president of the Congress party."