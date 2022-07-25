As Singapore visitor arrivals rise, India becomes major contributor2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 08:45 AM IST
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) predicted that it is expecting around six million footfalls of international visitors this year.
As Singapore reopened its borders for all the Covid-19 vaccinated travellers in April this year, the country received more than 1.5 million visitors till June 2022. However, around 9.3 million tourists visited Singapore in the first half of 2019, which is 12 times higher in number it received for the corresponding period in 2021, according to the news agency ANI.