As violence rages in Sudan, Cong leader Siddaramaiah urges Centre, K'taka CM to rescue 31 stranded tribals4 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM IST
- Congress leader said that the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan and are left without food since the last few days.
The battle in Sudan continued for the third day on Tuesday as explosions and gunfire thundered outside the capital Khartoum and other cities. According to the data by the United Nations, more than 200 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured since the fighting erupted.
