The battle in Sudan continued for the third day on Tuesday as explosions and gunfire thundered outside the capital Khartoum and other cities. According to the data by the United Nations, more than 200 people have been killed and more than 1,800 injured since the fighting erupted.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on 18 April has urged the Central govt, MEA and Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai to immediately intervene and ensure the safe return of 31 tribal people stranded in Sudan.

In a series of tweet, Congress leader said that the Hakki Pikki tribe from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan and are left without food since the last few days and the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back.

In a tweet, Siddaramaiah wrote, “It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge PMO India, HMO India, MEA India and BS Bommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return"

In another tweet, he added, “Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. BJP govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis."

He further added, “It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian & 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region."

Congress national spokesperson and the party's in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, Randeep Surjewala, on Tuesday claimed the BJP government at the Centre has made no effort to rescue 31 tribals from Karnataka who are stuck as violence rages in Sudan.

Earlier in the day, labelling PM Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as "Anti-Kannadiga," Surjewala put out a tweet stating, “31 Kannadigas of Hakki Pikki Tribe have been left stranded in the civil war in Sudan. The Anti-Kannadiga Modi Govt has left them to their fate, instead of evacuating and ensuring their safe return. Where are Mr. Prahlad Joshi and Shobha Karandje and BJP M.P's? SHAME ON U MR. BOMMAI!"

Meanwhile, an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries in the violence-hit capital. The Indian embassy in Khartoum said the deceased, Albert Augestine, was working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan.

Condoling the death of the Indian national, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Khartoum remains one of "great concern" and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country

Battle in Sudan

Tension had been building for months between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which together toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup.

The friction was brought to a head by an internationally-backed plan to launch a new transition with civilian parties. A final deal was due to be signed earlier in April, on the fourth anniversary of the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising. Both the army and the RSF were required to cede power under the plan and two issues proved particularly contentious: one was the timetable for the RSF to be integrated into the regular armed forces, and the second was when the army would be formally placed under civilian oversight.

When fighting broke out on April 15, both sides blamed the other for provoking the violence. According to NYT, the fighting has left many of the five million residents of the capital, Khartoum, stranded at home without electricity or water as they marked the last few days of Ramzan, the Muslim holy month when many fast daily from dawn until dusk. Overwhelmed medical facilities have been targeted, including a major medical centre northeast of Khartoum that was shelled, evacuated and shut down. More than a dozen hospitals have shuttered, according to NYT.

Steps taken by MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians.

In a press release, MEA said, “In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance." The ministry further shared the Coordinates of the Control Room, email and phone numbers for information on Indians stuck in Sudan. "Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free) 91-11-23012113; 91-11-23014104; 91-11-23017905; Mobile: 91 9968291988 and Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in," shared the release.

(With inputs from agencies)