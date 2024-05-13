Asaduddin Owaisi birthday: 5 things you didn't know about the AIMIM leader

Asaduddin Owaisi's birthday: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Born on 13 May 1969, Owaisi was born to Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi and Najmunnisa Begum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asaduddin Owaisi has represented Hyderabad since 2004. He has served as an MLA twice in the past in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. In the current elections, Owaisi is contesting against BJP leader Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Lok Sabha polls in Hyderabad: BJP's Madhavi Latha pitches for ‘Sabka Vikas’ after casting vote; rival Owaisi attacks Speaking of his assets, this year, Owaisi declared his assets worth ₹23 crore of which over ₹2.96 crore is movable assets and ₹20.60 core as immovable assets. The AIMIN chief also declared liabilities of ₹7 crores including himself and his spouse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5 things you didn't know about the AIMIM leader 1. In 2019, in an interview with Indian Express, he had said that he bowled for his University team till his graduation at Niam College. He also represented the South Zone inter-university U-25s in the Vizzy Trophy in 1994. During the interview, he mentioned, “Once we were playing for Osmania University against Bangalore University, who had Venkatesh Prasad in their ranks. This makes me feel good recalling as a medium pacer, so I’m telling you — I ended up getting six wickets and that earned me selection in the South Zone university team."

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi says PM Modi 'creating suspicion about Muslims': 'G20, Chandrayaan 3.... all gone into dustbin' 2. He is a barrister by profession and studied at Lincoln's Inn of London

3. Owaisi had also argued for the abolition of the Haj subsidy and added that the saved amount should instead be used to promote education among Muslims, which would help them secure better jobs and alleviate their educational and economic backwardness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi: India’s first Muslim prime minister will be a woman in a hijab 4. Owaisi had also called the Triple Talaq Bill unconstitutional and had said that the bill would be a great injustice against Muslim women. In an interview with Times of India in 2017, Owaisi claimed that Muslim men divorcing their wife through instant triple talaq without reasons must be socially boycotted.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi: ‘Muslims should wake up and learn from Rajputs’ – AIMIM leader comments on PM's 'anti-Muslim' rhetoric 5. In 2016, Owaisi was praised for his speech condemning the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS), referring to them as "dogs of hell (Jahannam ke kutte)." He emphasised that ISIS posed a threat not only to Muslims but to all of humanity. He had made these remarks during a protest meeting organised by Muslim organizations.

