Asaduddin Owaisi calls Gyanvapi judgment 'completely wrong', says ‘violation of Places of Worship Act'
Gyanvapi judgment: Owaisi questions the decision by the Varanasi court, stating that it is a violation of the Places of Worship Act and criticizes the judge for making the verdict on his last day before retirement.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and called the judgement by the Varanasi court completely wrong and said that allowing Hindus to offer prayers inside the ‘Vyas ka Tekhana’ area is violation of Places of Worship Act. He also said that the Intezamia Masjid Committee will appeal in the Allahabad High Court against this decision.