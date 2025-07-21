Asaduddin Owaisi on 7/11 acquittals: Will Govt punish ATS for jailing innocents for 18 years? – ‘prime life is gone’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on July 21 asked whether the government would take action against officers of Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) who investigated the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case of 2006 after the Bombay High Court acquitted all 12 accused in the case.

The Bombay High Court's judgement came nearly a decade after a special court awarded the convicts capital punishment and life sentences.

“12 Muslim men were in Jail for 18 years for a crime they didn't commit. Their prime life is gone. 180 families who lost their loved ones, several injured no closure for them. Will the government take action against officers of Maharashtra ATS who investigated this case ?” the Hyderabad MP asked in a post on X.

A bench of Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Shyam Chandak observed that “the prosecution has utterly failed in establishing the case beyond reasonable doubts,” legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

The court found the statements of nearly all prosecution witnesses unreliable. The court reportedly said there was no reason for taxi drivers or people inside to remember the accused after almost 100 days of the blast.

“Innocent people are sent to jail, and then, years later, when they are released from jail, there is no possibility for reconstruction of their lives. For last 17 years, these accused are in jail. They haven't stepped out even for a day. The majority of their prime life is gone. In such cases where there is a public outcry, the approach by police is always to first assume guilt and then go from there,” Owaisi said in the post.

What is the case? On the evening of July 11, 2006, bomb blasts took place at seven different places in the Mumbai local trains within just 11 minutes. In the incident, 189 people lost their lives in blasts, while more than 827 passengers were injured.

The bombs were placed in first-class compartments of trains from Churchgate. They exploded near the stations of Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar and Borivali. A trial court in 2015 convicted 12 people in the blasts case.

The chargesheet was filed in the case in November 2006. After this, in 2015, the trial court convicted 12 accused. Of these, 5 were sentenced to death, while 7 were given life imprisonment.

(With agency inputs)