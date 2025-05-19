Asaduddin Owaisi on why BJP is winning elections consistently: ‘Opposition is nakaam’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, May 18, took a jibe at the Opposition for its repeated failures in the elections, saying the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to win elections because the Opposition is “nakaam” [ineffective]. Asaduddin Owaisi said the BJP had repeated successes because it has successfully consolidated the Hindu vote.

“BJP is coming to power because the opposition is inefficient [nakaam]. The BJP is winning elections because it has consolidated almost 50 per cent of the Hindu vote,” Asaduddin Owaisi said in an interview to news agency PTI.

Rejecting suggestions that he cuts into anti-Modi votes, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “If I contest in Hyderabad, Aurangabad, Kishanganj and a few other seats in the 2024 Parliamentary elections and BJP gets 240 seats then am I responsible? How can you put the blame on me, tell me?”

OWAISI'S ADVICE TO PM MODI, AMIT SHAH Asaduddin Owaisi has advised PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of taking advantage of the spontaneous protests in Kashmir against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, asking them to “adopt Kashmiris”.

Citing the protests, Asaduddin Owaisi said the protests showed there was no support for Pakistan left in the region.

He said, “…it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for Home Minister Amit Shah. They should use this opportunity properly. You should definitely confront Pakistan but you should also adopt Kashmiris."

Asaduddin Owaisi said that after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, “there was maatam [mourning] in every Kashmiri household”.

Pakistan-linked terrorists on April 22 gunned down 26 persons in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Political parties, religious leaders and social organisations condemned the horrific attack and held protests in many parts of J-K following the terror strike and India launched military strikes on May 7 under Operation Sindoor, targeting at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).