Asaduddin Owaisi's advice to PM Modi, Amit Shah over protests in Kashmir against Pak: ‘Adopt Kashmiris’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP and chief Asaduddin Owaisi has advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of taking advantage of the spontaneous protests in Kashmir against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, asking them to “adopt Kashmiris”. Citing the protests, Asaduddin Owaisi said they showed there was no support for Pakistan left in the region.

In an interview to PTI, Asaduddin Owaisi said PM Modi and Amit Shah should confront Pakistan and adopt Kashmiris.

He said, “In fact, it is a historic opportunity for the government, for Prime Minister Modi, for Home Minister Amit Shah. They should use this opportunity properly. You should definitely confront Pakistan but you should also adopt Kashmiris."

Asaduddin Owaisi said that after the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam, “there was maatam [mourning] in every Kashmiri household”.

When asked to explain what he meant by “adopt Kashmiris” remark, the AIMIM leader said the Central government should ensure there are no attacks on Kashmiris. He said they should ensure that there are no human rights abuses there.

“All this should be done. We shouldn't lose this opportunity. Don't leave the Kashmiris to their fate. Adopt them,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

He said it is the unwritten ideology of Pakistan to foment instability and communal divide in India and to thwart its economic growth. And it has been doing so since it sent tribal invaders into Jammu and Kashmir after India's independence.

“You can never trust Pakistan as long as the Pakistani deep state, Pakistani ISI, Pakistani military's objective is to destabilise Bharat,” the AIMIM leader said.

On April 22, Pakistan-linked terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Political parties, religious leaders and social organisations condemned the horrific attack and held protests in many parts of J-K following the terror strike. Advertisement