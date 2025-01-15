Asaram Bapu, granted interim bail in a 2013 rape case, returned to his Jodhpur ashram. The Rajasthan High and the Supreme Court have granted him bail until March 31.

This comes after the Rajasthan High Court on January 14 granted interim bail till March 31 to the self-styled godman, who is serving life imprisonment. A lower court had sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor at his ashram in 2013. Last week, a similar order was also passed by the Supreme Court who had also granted him a similar relief till March 31 in a another rape case, observing that he was suffering from various ailments and needed treatment. The apex court had also directed Asaram to not meet his followers after he was released on interim bail.

Meanwhile, his counsel Nishant Bora said Asaram would be free to take treatment at a place of his choice during this bail period.

Supporters gather outside hospital A large crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital after hearing the news of his interim bail and garlanded Asaram when he came out. He was also accorded a resounding welcome upon his arrival at the ashram. Videos posted on social media also showed his car being showered with flowers.

Victim's father expressed shocked on Asaram's interim bail A day after he was granted bail by SC, the victim's father had expressed shock and said, “I haven't been able to sleep since, as I am deeply concerned about my family's safety. Even while in jail, Asaram was responsible for the murder of four witnesses -- Rajkot's Amrut Prajapati, Akhil Gupta (a cook), Lucknow's Rahul Sachan, and Shahjahanpur's Kripal Singh," s quoted by PTI.

He added, “While in jail, Asaram orchestrated false cases against me in Jammu, Jodhpur, Delhi, and Surasagar. Two of my witnesses, Bholanand and Sureshanand, are still missing. The government says laws are in place to ensure capital punishment for crimes against minors, but in Asaram's case, the court continues to show leniency," as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, the police told PTI that rape victim's family have been provided with additional security.