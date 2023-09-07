2 min read

PM Modi concludes his visit to Indonesia, forging stronger partnerships with ASEAN and EAS partners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "short but very productive visit" to Jakarta, where he participated in the ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit has concluded, said Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Saurabh Kumar. In a post on X, he tweeted," PM Modi concludes his visit to Indonesia, forging stronger partnerships with ASEAN and EAS partners." In a brief video message posted on X by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, Kumar summarised the key takeaways from PM Modi's Jakarta visit. Kumar stated that PM Modi emphasised the "need to amplify the voice of the Global South, including in the G20." He noted that ASEAN leaders welcomed PM Modi's leadership in the G20 and extended their best wishes. They also congratulated India on the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. Also read: PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta, says ASEAN matters because everyone's voice is heard here Kumar mentioned that PM Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions, covering various areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, trade and the economy, environment, health, and traditional medicine. The prime minister made specific proposals in each of these areas, which have been outlined in a twelve-point proposal.

Two joint statements were issued between India and ASEAN, according to Kumar. These statements pertain to maritime cooperation and food security. In maritime cooperation, areas such as maritime safety and security, maritime domain awareness, disaster management, blue economy, and more have been addressed.

PM Modi also announced the establishment of an ASEAN India Fund for Digital Future, aimed at enhancing financial connectivity between ASEAN and India. He also declared support for ERIA (Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia), an ASEAN think tank that will serve as a knowledge partner to deepen ASEAN-India relations.

Kumar highlighted PM Modi's call for a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, emphasising the importance of ASEAN centrality.

Following his participation in the summits, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the people. He wrote on X, "Had a very short but fruitful Indonesia visit, where I met ASEAN and other leaders. I thank President @jokowi, the Indonesian Government and people for their welcome."