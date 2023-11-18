Ashneer Grover compares Sam Altman's exit to his own, gets trolled
BharatPe's former co-founder Ashneer Grover compares Altman's firing to his own experience in India. Grover deleted the tweet after facing social media backlash.
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Friday fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. Reactions started pouring in from top leaders who came in support of Altman and praised him for his contribution to AI.