Ashneer Grover compares Sam Altman's exit to his own, gets trolled

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Friday fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman after a review found he was “not consistently candid in his communications" with the board of directors. Reactions started pouring in from top leaders who came in support of Altman and praised him for his contribution to AI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, BharatPe's former co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover also tweeted and compared Altman's firing situation to the one that happened with him in India. BharatPe had sacked Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain early last year over the allegations of financial fraud.

Also Read: Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI draws parallels with ‘Apple fired Steve Jobs’ decades ago | Read here However, he later deleted it after he was trolled on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Today was a weird experience in many ways’: Sam Altman after ChatGPT-maker OpenAI fired him In a now-deleted tweet, the former BharatPe co-founder and managing director wrote, “Sam - I am going through the same things in India. First they come after your role / shares - then they come after you personally. It’s a long fight ! Stick on !! It’s a template now of the startup Boards and investors globally - all ego - no intellect. People are smart enough to see through"

Here is the screenshot of the tweet.

Screenshot of Ashneer Grover's tweet.

In his latest tweet, Grover shared list of 5 founders/co-founders who were fired by the Board members. The list included Grover himself, Sam Altman, Travis Kalanick, Adam Neumann, and Steve Jobs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Slamming the Board members, Grover said they lack ability and called them puppets of investors. In order to comprehend boardroom dramas, Grover also recommended shows like 'WeCrashed' on Apple TV, 'SuperPumped' on Voot, and his own book ‘Doglapan’. People trolled him for drawing a similarity between the five, and to make matters worse, he also posted an incorrect image of Sam Altman, further compounding his humiliation.

Commenting on his post, people also trolled him for sharing an incorrect picture of Sam Altman.

One user wrote, “that’s not even a pic of sam altman… this whole post is embarrassing" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user wrote, “Sam Altman doesn’t look like Sam Altman in this picture Ashneer bhai"

Another user commented saying, “(Sam Alternative man) Ashneer King for a reason"

“From morning you are comparing yourself with the likes of Sam, Travis, Steve jobs. Those are founders with ultimate innovative products, comparing yourself with them is the highest order of self-obsession. Bus kar bhai!!!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“full KRK vibes", another user commented.

Meanwhile, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, will take over as interim CEO effective immediately, the company said, while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Greg Brockman, the board’s chairman announced that he is departing from the maker of generative artificial intelligence tools. On X, Brockman posted a message he sent to OpenAI employees in which he wrote, “based on today’s news, i quit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another tweet, Brockman said that both he and Sam were shocked and saddened by the news, further adding that they were informed about the removal over a Google Meet call.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.