Ashneer Grover labels Budget 2024 as ‘boring, lifeless and meaningless,’ says it’s better to watch Ambani wedding

Budget 2024: Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and former panellist of Shark Tank India, on Tuesday, termed the Union Budget 2024 as ‘boring, lifeless and meaningless.’
Taking to social media platform X, he said, “Instead of delivering this budget, they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh [sic].”
He further said that watching another Ambani wedding function over the Union Budget “would’ve been more value and better use of time.”
Before the announcement of the budget, the BharatPe founder, in an interview with Mirror Now, had said, “End of the day, people want to know whether the tax will be hiked or not, product prices are hiked or not, the prospect of job & future.”
The new income tax regime tax slabs are as follows:
The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 annually.
Similarly, the deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.
Meanwhile, a tax rate of 20 percent will be imposed on short-term gains on certain financial assets, while a tax rate of 12.5 percent will be imposed on long-term gains on financial and non-financial assets, according to the Union Budget 2024.
