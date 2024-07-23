Ashneer Grover labels Budget 2024 as ‘boring, lifeless and meaningless,’ says it’s better to watch Ambani wedding

Budget 2024: Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and former panellist of Shark Tank India, on Tuesday, termed the Union Budget 2024 as ‘boring, lifeless and meaningless.’

Taking to social media platform X, he said, “Instead of delivering this budget, they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh [sic].”

He further said that watching another Ambani wedding function over the Union Budget "would've been more value and better use of time."

Budget 2024 - 'Boring, Lifeless and Meaningless'.



Instead of delivering this budget they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh".



Actually watching yet another Ambani wedding function over this - would’ve been more… — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) July 23, 2024

Before the announcement of the budget, the BharatPe founder, in an interview with Mirror Now, had said, “End of the day, people want to know whether the tax will be hiked or not, product prices are hiked or not, the prospect of job & future.”

The new income tax regime tax slabs are as follows:

0-3 lakh rupees: Nil

3-7 lakh rupees: 5%

7-10 lakh rupees: 10%

10-12 lakh rupees: 15%

12-15 lakh rupees: 20%

Tax slabs: Old regime versus new regime

The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 annually.

Similarly, the deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.