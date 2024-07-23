Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe and a former panellist on Shark Tank India, criticised the Union Budget 2024. The budget, presented in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, revised tax slabs under the new tax regime.

Taking to social media platform X, he said, “Instead of delivering this budget, they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh [sic]."

Before the announcement of the budget, the BharatPe founder, in an interview with Mirror Now, had said, “End of the day, people want to know whether the tax will be hiked or not, product prices are hiked or not, the prospect of job & future."

The new income tax regime tax slabs are as follows:

0-3 lakh rupees: Nil

3-7 lakh rupees: 5%

7-10 lakh rupees: 10%

10-12 lakh rupees: 15%

12-15 lakh rupees: 20%

Above 15 lakh rupees: 30%

Tax slabs: Old regime versus new regime

Tax slabs: Old regime versus new regime

The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000 annually.

Similarly, the deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.

Meanwhile, a tax rate of 20 percent will be imposed on short-term gains on certain financial assets, while a tax rate of 12.5 percent will be imposed on long-term gains on financial and non-financial assets, according to the Union Budget 2024.

