Business News/ News / Ashneer Grover labels Budget 2024 as ‘boring, lifeless and meaningless,' says it's better to watch Ambani wedding

Ashneer Grover labels Budget 2024 as ‘boring, lifeless and meaningless,' says it's better to watch Ambani wedding

Written By Fareha Naaz

Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe and a former panellist on Shark Tank India, criticised the Union Budget 2024. The budget, presented in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, revised tax slabs under the new tax regime.

Budget 2024: Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and former panellist of Shark Tank India, on Tuesday, termed the Union Budget 2024 as ‘boring, lifeless and meaningless.’

Taking to social media platform X, he said, “Instead of delivering this budget, they could’ve just said - “Iss baar man sa nahi kar raha - agli baar dekh lenge agar kuchh karna hai toh [sic]."

Also read: Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: From jobs boost & fiscal consolidation to revised tax slabs & LTCG hike

He further said that watching another Ambani wedding function over the Union Budget “would’ve been more value and better use of time."

Before the announcement of the budget, the BharatPe founder, in an interview with Mirror Now, had said, “End of the day, people want to know whether the tax will be hiked or not, product prices are hiked or not, the prospect of job & future."

Also read: Budget 2024 Key Highlights Live Updates: From jobs boost & fiscal consolidation to revised tax slabs & LTCG hike

The new income tax regime tax slabs are as follows:

  • 0-3 lakh rupees: Nil
  • 3-7 lakh rupees: 5%
  • 7-10 lakh rupees: 10%
  • 10-12 lakh rupees: 15%
  • 12-15 lakh rupees: 20%
  • Above 15 lakh rupees: 30%

Also read: Budget 2024: 2 reasons why Indian stock market nosedived almost 2% after FM Nirmala Sitharaman said…

Tax slabs: Old regime versus new regime

The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from 50,000 to 75,000 annually.

Similarly, the deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from 15,000 to 25,000.

Also read: Budget 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi addresses nation post-budget announcement

Meanwhile, a tax rate of 20 percent will be imposed on short-term gains on certain financial assets, while a tax rate of 12.5 percent will be imposed on long-term gains on financial and non-financial assets, according to the Union Budget 2024.

