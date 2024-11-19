Ashneer Grover responds on LinkedIn after Bollywood actor schools him on ’Doglapan’, Salman Khan knows...

During a Bigg Boss episode, Salman Khan confronted Ashneer Grover about his alleged double standards, referencing Grover's past comments. Grover later took to LinkedIn to clarify his position and commend Khan as a host and actor.

Livemint
Published19 Nov 2024, 10:43 AM IST
A heated exchange between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and fintech entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took centre stage on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar.
A heated exchange between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and fintech entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took centre stage on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar.

A heated exchange between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and fintech entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took centre stage on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar. The episode saw Salman Khan accusing the BharatPe co-founder of exhibiting “doglapan” – a term popularised by Ashneer Grover himself, meaning ‘double standards’.

Salman Khan took aim at Grover for his past comments, particularly surrounding their business dealings. “Main aapko mere baare mein kehte hue suna hain kuch. Aapne kaha ke humne toh isko itne me sign karliya utne me sign karliya, sab figures bhi aapne galat de diya toh fir ye doglapan kya? (I've heard you speak about me. You said I was this paid much and that much.. but the figures you mentioned were all inaccurate. What is this doglapan?)” Salman Khan questioned.

Also Read | Watch | Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘attitude’ says, ‘doglapan…’

Ashneer Grover Responds on LinkedIn

In typical Ashneer Grover style, the entrepreneur did not take the remarks lying down. After the episode aired, Grover took to LinkedIn to set the record straight. He posted a detailed clarification, defending his stance while offering praise for Khan.

“I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership. BTW all of the statements below are TRUE: Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I've always praised Salman for his sense of self and business – not a single thing demeaning said for him ever,” Grover wrote.

He continued, elaborating on his professional history with Khan: “My deal numbers are always correct (bank/auditor verified). Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu – along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me – I was not a public figure then – he meets tons of people). The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not 'unnamed' – just like the cheque for the same ;) And finally I’ve a pic with him – which I didn’t earlier (with no managers around). Thanks Salman Khan. Keep rocking!”

Also Read | Delhi HC quashes lookout circular against former BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover

"Doglapan" – A Term That Took Over

The term “doglapan” gained widespread popularity after Ashneer Grover used it during his time on Shark Tank India in 2021. The phrase quickly became a staple in his lexicon, symbolising hypocrisy or double standards.

Little did Grover know, it would come back to haunt him in a public showdown with Salman Khan at Bigg Boss on national television.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover withdraws petitions against BharatPe, ending bitter feud

Salman Khan's Stinging Retort

During the Bigg Boss episode, Salman Khan threw another jab at the fintech entrepreneur, claiming that his public image did not match the attitude he displayed during their earlier interactions.

Ashneer Grover attempted to clarify, “Sir, maybe in the podcast, it did not come across correct,” but Salman Khan was having none of it. “Haan, lekin jis hisab se aab aap baat kar rahe hain woh jo maine apka video dekha hain yeh aapka attitude woh wahan par nahin tha.” (Yes, but the way you're talking now, in the videos I saw, your attitude was not the same).,” he retorted, with a direct hit at Grover’s changed demeanor.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover’s relative Deepak Gupta sent to judicial custody for 5 days

A Moment of Realisation for Ashneer Grover

The conversation took an interesting turn when Salman Khan revealed that he did not even know Ashneer Grover’s name before appearing on Bigg Boss. "I just got to know that you are coming here. I did not know your name also. Since I had seen your video, I recognised your face. I think you should be careful about how you present yourself," Ashneer Khan stated, throwing Grover off guard.

Also Read | Ashneer Grover’s old video of EY office visit goes viral after employee’s death

This revelation was particularly striking, given Ashneer Grover’s previous comments regarding Salman Khan’s “heropanti”. In the past, Grover had taken a shot at the actor’s bravado, recounting a moment where Salman Khan’s manager allegedly instructed him not to take a picture with the actor due to Khan’s discomfort. This time, however, Grover was ‘finally’ able to get a picture with Salman Khan.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAshneer Grover responds on LinkedIn after Bollywood actor schools him on ’Doglapan’, Salman Khan knows...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    UPL share price

    545.50
    11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    9 (1.68%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.70
    11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.2 (7.97%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.50
    11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.2 (0.14%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    251.75
    11:01 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.95 (0.38%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    209.90
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.7 (4.85%)

    Mastek share price

    3,231.00
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    95.55 (3.05%)

    Coforge share price

    8,219.90
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    211.9 (2.65%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    751.90
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    14.6 (1.98%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Thermax share price

    4,693.35
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -174.6 (-3.59%)

    Carborundum Universal share price

    1,411.70
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -38.65 (-2.66%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    262.30
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -33.5 (-11.33%)

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company share price

    680.00
    10:56 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    -13.05 (-1.88%)
    More from Top Losers

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.15
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.65 (8.35%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure share price

    754.45
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    50.4 (7.16%)

    Rattanindia Enterprises share price

    64.35
    10:59 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    4.29 (7.14%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    814.95
    10:58 AM | 19 NOV 2024
    49.7 (6.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.