Ashok Gehlot held a late-night rendezvous with his legislators ahead of travelling to Delhi, setting off the buzz to contest the Congress Presidential election
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a late-night rendezvous with his legislators ahead of the Congress Presidential election nomination filing. Ashok Gehlot is widely expected to file his nomination for the top of the Congress on 26 September.
Notably, neither Congress nor Ashok Gehlot has yet clarified his plan to contest the presidential election. The Rajasthan CM has, however, so far denied that he is a candidate and said he will try to convince Rahul Gandhi to contest for the Congress President post.
While it is Shashi Tharoor vs Ashok Gehlot for now, more names are likely to be added in the next few days as the election for the post of Congress President draws closer.
A senior Congress leader in Jaipur was quoted as saying by HT that Ashok Gehlot will leave Jaipur for New Delhi on Wednesday, 21 September, at 10 am. From Delhi, Ashok Gehlot is likely to leave for Kerala to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
“Ashok Gehlot will return to New Delhi on 24 September and will be in the national capital till 28 September. During this period, he is likely to file nomination for Congress president election," a Congress leader aware of the matter said.
A Rajasthan cabinet minister said Ashok Gehlot called for a meeting with MLAs at the chief minister’s residence. “The agenda is not clear," the minister said.
Some party leaders have said that at the meeting, Ashok Gehlot would brief party MLAs about his Delhi visit. He is also expected to inform them about his plans.
The process of filing nominations for the organisational elections in the Congress begins on September 24 and will end on September 30, and Ashok Gehlot is increasingly being seen as a top contender for the post of the party’s national president.
Shashi Tharoor also looks set to contest the election for the party’s top post. Shashi Tharoor met party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and expressed his intention to contest the polls. To which, Sonia Gandhi is said to have told Shashi Tharoor that she would stay “neutral".
