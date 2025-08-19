Ashok Leyland avoids overseas deal rush, bets on India hub for global growth
Ashok Leyland will still not shy away from acquisition, if it helps access new technologies or markets, Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of the country’s third-largest commercial vehicle maker, said.
Bus and truck maker Ashok Leyland says it doesn't need overseas acquisitions to establish itself globally, as the Chennai-based company concentrates on building India as its manufacturing hub for international markets.
