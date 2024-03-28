The video of the students of Ashoka University making casteist remarks is going viral on social media. In the video, students were seen shouting slogans such as 'We need a caste census' and ‘Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad’. On this, the Ashoka University has now released a statement and said that they will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed.

In a statement on X, the university affirmed that it attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it added the University also attaches great importance to mutual respect.

The university highlighted its 'Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression', saying such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others.

"The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group. Ashoka University's Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka," the statement by the University read.

"Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to university disciplinary procedure. The university will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony on campus is not disturbed," it added.

The vidoe was also shared by Infosys Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai, who took to social media X and wrote, “This is very shocking, if true. Why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true?"

He further tagged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking the government to look into why such hatred prevails. "How can universities keep quiet?"

Why are students protesting?

The video comes as students at Ashoka University are protesting, demanding the administration to set up an Equal Opportunity Cell. The protest is headed by the university's Social Justice Forum (SJF), an independent student body advocating the rights of those from ethnic and religious minority backgrounds.

(With inputs from ANI)

