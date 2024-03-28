'Serious offences': Ashoka University responds to casteist slogans video of students, says ‘will take measures…’
After videos of students at Ashoka University making casteist remarks surfaced on social media, the university pledged on Wednesday to take the necessary measures to ensure peace and harmony.
The video of the students of Ashoka University making casteist remarks is going viral on social media. In the video, students were seen shouting slogans such as 'We need a caste census' and ‘Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad’. On this, the Ashoka University has now released a statement and said that they will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony in the campus is not disturbed.