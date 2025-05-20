Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody after Sonipat court denies police remand

A court in Sonipat on Tuesday, May 20, remanded in judicial custody till May 27 Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University's political science department who was arrested for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, his lawyer said.

One of Mahmudabad's lawyers, Kapil Balyan, said that the associate professor was produced before a court here this afternoon after the expiry of his two-day police remand.