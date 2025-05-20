Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody after Sonipat court denies police remand

Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody after Sonipat court denies police remand

Livemint
Published20 May 2025, 05:23 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

A court in Sonipat on Tuesday, May 20, remanded in judicial custody till May 27 Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University's political science department who was arrested for his social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, his lawyer said.

One of Mahmudabad's lawyers, Kapil Balyan, said that the associate professor was produced before a court here this afternoon after the expiry of his two-day police remand.

"The police sought an extension of his remand by seven days. During the arguments, we opposed the extension of the police remand... The court has sent him to judicial custody till May 27," Balyan said.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsAshoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody after Sonipat court denies police remand
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.