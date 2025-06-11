Ashwin Sheth Group buys 50% stake, PAG pours ₹540 cr in posh south Mumbai tower
In a two-way strategic deal, Asia-focused Investment firm PAG has committed ₹540 crore of credit finance to the project 'One Marina', located in Marine Lines. The funds will be used for construction of the project, with a gross development value of ₹2,300 crore.
Bengaluru: Ashwin Sheth Group has acquired a 50% stake in a stalled 74-storey luxury residential project in south Mumbai, giving existing lender J.C. Flowers Asset Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd an exit, officials of the real estate developer said, declining to reveal the size of the transaction.