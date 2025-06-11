Ashwin Sheth Group buys 50% stake, PAG pours ₹540 cr in posh south Mumbai tower

Sheth Creators had launched ‘One Marina’ back in 2021, and around ₹300 crore of debt was raised from Yes Bank for the project. However, the project defaulted on the loan, and the development got stuck. Subsequently, after Yes Bank offloaded its stressed loans portfolio to the tune of ₹48,000 crore to J.C Flowers ARC, the loan against ‘One Marine’ was also assigned to the latter.