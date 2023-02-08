Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for a central act to regulate online gambling
- Vaishnaw replied to the questions asked during the Question Hour on issues pertaining in connection with online gambling. He says, as many as 17 states have amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling. We should reach a consensus and have a Central act to regulate online gaming and gambling.
The Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed during the Question Hour of parliament that 17 states have already amended the Public Gambling Act and introduced sections against online gambling.
