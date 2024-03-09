Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has unveiled the body structure of the Vande Bharat's sleeper coaches. The Vande Bharat coaches' variant was unveiled at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility in Bengaluru of Karnataka.

The Vande Bharat train has three versions--a chair car, sleeper and metro. So far, the government has launched the chair car version of the Vande Bharat trains. After unveiling the structure of the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Now, its furnishing work will happen. Manufacturing carbody is the most difficult work…we will discuss how to scale it up further."

The focus of these Vande Bharat sleeper coaches is comfort of the passengers, the Union minister said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We will test the first trainset for five to six months and only after that it will be launched. Since the sleeper train is based on the same technology on which the chair car is working, it will offer similar benefits such as jerk-free, noiseless, quick acceleration and deceleration etc."

THE VANDE BHARAT SLEEPER COACHES: FEATURES

-Ashwini Vaishnaw said the foot area on the ladder has been improved in the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches

-Toilets have new designs

-Air conditioning on the sleeper coaches have better control

-The seat cushion is better with new technology

-Oxygen level inside the coaches will be maintained

-99.99 per cent virus will be eliminated, Ashwini Vaishnaw said

The minister said, “In other developed countries, the manufacturing cost of one coach with similar amenities comes around ₹10 crore. However, the one Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach cost comes around ₹8-9 crore because a lot of work has been happening in-house with our own manpower and technology."

BEML has also received an order to make 160 coaches of the Vande Bharat Sleeper. BEML CMD Shantanu Roy told PTI: “We are delighted to be a part of creating this milestone that will facilitate comfort and world-class facilities while minimising travel time. Our production is operating at full capacity, and the entire manufacturing and assembly process is undertaken at BEML, emphasising our commitment to quality and precision by specialised team of engineers and staff."

(With agency inputs)

