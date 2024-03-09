Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils body structure of Vande Bharat sleeper: ‘Better seat cushions, new toilet design, more’
The focus of these Vande Bharat sleeper coaches is comfort of the passengers, the Union minister said
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has unveiled the body structure of the Vande Bharat's sleeper coaches. The Vande Bharat coaches' variant was unveiled at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility in Bengaluru of Karnataka.
